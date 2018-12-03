A look at the headlines right now:

SIT inquiry ordered after two people, including a police inspector, are killed in Bulandshahr: Villagers from Mahaw and nearby areas began protesting after they allegedly discovered the carcass of a cow in a field, said senior police official Anand Kumar. National Green Tribunal orders Delhi government to pay Rs 25 crore fine for failing to curb pollution: The green court said the authorities have ‘hardly done anything concrete’ about pollution despite its directives. Supreme Court to hear plea challenging clean chit to Narendra Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots case in January: The petitioner Zakia Jafri is the wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who died in the riots. Congress claims government was aware of Nirav Modi’s allegedly fraudulent transactions: The party alleged that the Centre was aware of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi’s plan to flee India, but did not act on the information. CBI books Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his wife in disproportionate assets case: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting Jain for attempting to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national Capital. There was no lapse in coastal security in Andaman, says Navy chief on US missionary’s death: John Allen Chau was killed by a group of indigenous people after he ventured onto the North Sentinel island last month. Hindustan Unilever to merge with GlaxoSmithKline’s Horlicks business: The deal values the total business of GSK India at Rs 31,700 crore. Sri Lankan court issues interim order restraining Mahinda Rajapaksa from acting as PM: Over 120 legislators had filed a plea challenging Rajapaksa and his ministers’ continuation in office after two no-trust motions against them were passed. Former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, four others to be sentenced on December 5 in a coal scam case: A court had found five persons and a company guilty of irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks in West Bengal between 2006 and 2008. Supreme Court to hear Dileep’s plea seeking video footage next month in Malayalam actress assault case: The Kerala government opposed the actor’s plea and accused him of being the ‘chief conspirator’ behind the attack.