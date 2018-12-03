The big news: Police officer and protestor killed in Bulandshahr violence, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi has been fined Rs 25 crore for failing to curb pollution, and the SC will hear a plea against Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots case in January.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SIT inquiry ordered after two people, including a police inspector, are killed in Bulandshahr: Villagers from Mahaw and nearby areas began protesting after they allegedly discovered the carcass of a cow in a field, said senior police official Anand Kumar.
- National Green Tribunal orders Delhi government to pay Rs 25 crore fine for failing to curb pollution: The green court said the authorities have ‘hardly done anything concrete’ about pollution despite its directives.
- Supreme Court to hear plea challenging clean chit to Narendra Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots case in January: The petitioner Zakia Jafri is the wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who died in the riots.
- Congress claims government was aware of Nirav Modi’s allegedly fraudulent transactions: The party alleged that the Centre was aware of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi’s plan to flee India, but did not act on the information.
- CBI books Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his wife in disproportionate assets case: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting Jain for attempting to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national Capital.
- There was no lapse in coastal security in Andaman, says Navy chief on US missionary’s death: John Allen Chau was killed by a group of indigenous people after he ventured onto the North Sentinel island last month.
- Hindustan Unilever to merge with GlaxoSmithKline’s Horlicks business: The deal values the total business of GSK India at Rs 31,700 crore.
- Sri Lankan court issues interim order restraining Mahinda Rajapaksa from acting as PM: Over 120 legislators had filed a plea challenging Rajapaksa and his ministers’ continuation in office after two no-trust motions against them were passed.
- Former Coal Secretary HC Gupta, four others to be sentenced on December 5 in a coal scam case: A court had found five persons and a company guilty of irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks in West Bengal between 2006 and 2008.
- Supreme Court to hear Dileep’s plea seeking video footage next month in Malayalam actress assault case: The Kerala government opposed the actor’s plea and accused him of being the ‘chief conspirator’ behind the attack.