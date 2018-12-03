A major fire broke out on in a forest on a hill near Aarey Milk Colony in the Goregaon East suburb of Mumbai on Monday evening, the Maharashtra Times reported. No casualties have been reported so far.

A fire brigade official said the control room received information about the blaze at 6.21 pm. Four fire engines and two water tankers were rushed to the spot. The fire, initially categorised as a Level 2 blaze, is confined to a three to four km area, officials added. At 8.05 pm, the fire was upgraded to a Level 3 blaze, and 10 fire engines were pressed into service.

Fire engines sent into the forest were no longer accessible, officials said. The police have been asked to evacuate Adivasi communities in the forest.

The fire has also spread towards the New MHADA Colony in Goregaon East, and fire tankers from Film City have been diverted to combat the blaze.

Apart from the fire brigade, forest officials and police personnel are also present at the scene, the Maharashtra Times reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This comes a day after at least one person was killed and 19 people were injured in a fire at a high-rise building near the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the city.

A number of social media users accounts uploaded photos of the fire, which can be seen from afar.

My photo of the fire in Goregaon. Shot it about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/3xyVP1H7Xx — Ritesh Uttamchandani (@photowallah) December 3, 2018