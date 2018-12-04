A major fire that broke out in a forest near Aarey Milk Colony in the Goregaon East suburb of Mumbai on Monday evening has been doused, reported ANI. No casualties have been reported and the cause of fire is not yet known, reported Doordarshan.

The fire was reported at 6.21 pm on Monday. Initially it was categorised as a Level 2 blaze but at 8.05 pm the fire was upgraded to a Level 3 blaze and 10 fire engines were pressed into service.

After the fire started, a 3-km area around it was sealed to prevent people or animals from straying near it, reported Mumbai Mirror. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management chief Ramesh Narvekar said the terrain made it difficult for fire engines to reach the spot, but added that dousing it was easier than other fires since it broke out in an isolated stretch.

Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said the blaze was brought under control with the help of “fire beaters” – branches of trees put together to create a barrier. Rahangdale said all visible flames have been doused but splinters of tress are still smouldering.

Police from Aarey Colony, Dindoshi and Kurar localities were deployed to assist with the evacuation of Adivasi communities living in nearby villages. An unidentified BMC official said a medical emergency van was sent to the spot.

Mumbai: Fire that broke out in forest area opposite Gokuldham near Goregaon has been doused. #Maharashtra. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/2oXL2s8VQ2 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2018