Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh on Wednesday said the violence that erupted in Bulandshahr district two days ago after alleged cow slaughter was part of a “big conspiracy”, reported ANI.

“This is not only a law and order issue, how did the cattle carcass reach there? Who brought it, why and under what circumstances?” he said, adding that the police will first investigate the cow slaughter complaint.

Singh said the police were also looking into whether the incident was planned to coincide with the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya on Thursday, according to News18.

The director general of police said that the police are following up on all angles and focusing on the incident of the alleged cow slaughter.

Singh’s statements came a day after Chief Minister Adityanath asked top administrative and law enforcement officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged cow slaughter. He also sought strict action against the guilty.

Adityanath is set to meet the family of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in the violence, reported ANI.

A mob led by Hindutva activists had brought animal carcasses in a tractor trolley to the Chingrawathi police post and alleged that the carcasses were of cows that had been freshly slaughtered in a field in neighbouring Mahaw village.

The police have filed two FIRs, one related to the alleged cow slaughter and the second related to the violence. The complainant in the cow slaughter case was Bajrang Dal office-bearer Yogesh Raj, who was identified as the main accused in the First Information Report filed in connection with the violence. He is yet to be arrested. The police have arrested four people and detained four more for questioning in connection with the violence.

Seven Muslims, including two children, have been named in the alleged cow slaughter case.

Villagers scared

Personnel of the Rapid Action Force, Uttar Pradesh Police Armed Constabulary and local police have been deployed at Chingravati village where the violence erupted, PTI reported.

The village head, Ajay Kumar, said security has been lowered but the residents are still terrified. “Several people had left fearing their names would be dragged in the case,” Kumar told PTI. “There are 50 to 60 unidentified persons in the FIR and that is the cause of worry for the people here.”

Teachers at the primary and junior government schools outside the village said students did not turned up for classes on Wednesday. They said that the schools, located near the site of the violence along the Bulandshahr-Garhmukteshwar Highway, were closed on Tuesday after a message from the district magistrate.