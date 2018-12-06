Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta what had prompted the Centre to divest powers of Central Bureau of Investigation’s Director Alok Verma overnight on October 23.

“When Verma was retiring in few months why not wait for few more months and consult selection committee?” Gogoi asked, according to ANI. “Government has to be fair, what was the difficulty in consulting the selection committee before divesting Alok Verma of his power? Essence of every government action should be to adopt the best course.”

Gogoi asked Mehta, who is appearing for the Central Vigilance Commission, what led to the decision on October 23 if “you are saying that the situation was going on since last July”, reported Live Law. Mehta told the bench that commission was bound to intervene as inaction would have been held as dereliction of duty. “CVC is answerable to Parliament,” he told the bench.

The Centre relieved both Verma and CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana of their duties after they traded charges of corruption and interference in several cases. They both later moved the Supreme Court against the action.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Attorney General KK Venugopal, who had appeared on behalf of the Centre, argued before the top court that it was “absolutely essential” for the Centre to step in and relieve Verma of his powers and duties to save the public image of the institution. Verma’s counsel Fali Nariman in November had told the court that he cannot be transferred without the approval of the selection committee that appointed him.

Mehta, who is appearing for the Central Vigilance Commission, told the bench that the commission is entrusted with the responsibility of “superintendence over CBI”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph is hearing two petitions – one by Verma and another by non-profit organisation Common Cause – questioning the Centre’s move to send the CBI director on leave on October 23 after his second-in-command Rakesh Asthana accused him of corruption. Verma had moved court the following day.

The tussle in the CBI came to light on October 15 after the agency had named Rakesh Asthana in a First Information Report for allegedly accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe to scuttle an investigation against businessman Moin Qureshi, who is accused in multiple corruption cases. Asthana had in turn accused Verma of trying to falsely implicate him and levelled corruption charges against him.