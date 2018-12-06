A person named in a first information report on the violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Monday has acchsed police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances, of threatening to kill him and his companions, PTI reported.

A video featuring local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shikhar Agarwal was released on Thursday, a day after Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj – the prime accused in the violence case – claimed he was not at the spot at the time of the incident.

Both Raj and Agarwal are among the 27 people identified in a First Information Report filed on Monday following mob violence in which Singh and a 20-year-old man identified as Sumit Kumar Singh died. The villagers from Mahaw were protesting after discovering what they claimed were cow carcasses.

Raj filed an FIR less than an hour before the violence, claiming he and a group of people – including Shikhar Kumar – had discovered the carcasses. On the basis of the complaint, the police booked seven Muslims. However, on Wednesday the Bajrang Dal leader contradicted his statement and said he had gone to the spot after receiving information about the carcasses.

In his video, Shikhar Agarwal claimed that Subodh Kumar Singh had stopped him and his companions when they were taking the carcasses to the police station to file a complaint. Singh refused to let the group proceed and wanted the carcasses disposed of, Agarwal alleged. He added that the inspector – who he alleged was corrupt – created a tense environment just to stop the cow slaughter case from being filed. Agarwal accused Singh of “siding with the Muslim community” on the matter.

Agarwal is the youth wing president of the Siyana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, according to PTI. Four people have been arrested in the violence case and four have been arrested for the alleged cow slaughter. Bajrang Dal on Wednesday reportedly asked Raj to surrender but he and Agarwal continue to remain absconding.