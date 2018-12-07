A look at the headlines right now:

Exit polls predict Congress win in Rajasthan, TRS in Telangana; tight race in MP, Chhattisgarh: The Congress may not get a third straight term in Mizoram, the exit polls showed. Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed the new chief economic adviser: He is an associate professor at the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad. ED searches three properties owned by Robert Vadra and his aides, Congress calls it vendetta: The businessman’s lawyer alleged that the investigating agency’s personnel had locked the premises from the inside to possibly plant evidence. Bulandshahr violence an accident, no incident of mob-lynching in Uttar Pradesh, says Adityanath: The chief minister was responding to a question on steps taken by the state government to control violence after a mob killed a police inspector in Bulandshahr. Pakistan doesn’t want to be treated like a ‘hired gun’ to fight US’ wars, says Imran Khan: Speaking to The Washington Post, the prime minister said Pakistan had put itself through hell by becoming the ‘front-line state’ for the US in the Afghan War. Calcutta HC criticises West Bengal government for not responding to BJP’s request to hold rallies: The court directed three representatives of the BJP to meet the state’s chief secretary, home secretary and the director general of police by December 12. Two ex-colleagues testify for MJ Akbar, say sexual misconduct allegations came as a shock: Three witnesses have now testified in favour of the former editor in a defamation case filed by him against an accuser. Twelve people, including youth leader and father, arrested for alleged sexual assault of Kannur minor in Kerala: The girl, a student of class 10, was allegedly sexually assaulted by several men last month. Jammu and Kashmir Governor should stop encroaching upon democratic space, says Mehbooba Mufti: The Peoples Democratic Party chief warned of a peaceful agitation if Governor Satya Pal Malik continued to take administrative decisions. Clashes in Hazaribagh after Hindutva groups defy Section 144, stage rallies on Babri anniversary: The Jharkhand Police have detained several people in connection with Thursday’s violence, and are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers.