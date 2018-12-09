The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested Hizbul Mujahideen militant Reyaz Ahmed of Sounder in Kishtwar, PTI reported. Ahmed was a “hardcore motivator” who used to influence young people to join the group, the police added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Gupta said Ahmed was a close associate of Mohammad Amin, alias “Jehangir”, the longest surviving militant in the area. Two of his associates allegedly mentioned his name during an interrogation after their arrest on July 1.

Ahmed was also involved in a militant attack in Parimpora, Gupta added. A police spokesperson said they expect to make more arrests soon, Greater Kashmir reported.

Earlier on Sunday, security personnel killed three suspsected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in an encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar.