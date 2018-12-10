A look at the headlines right now:

Opposition leaders set to meet in Delhi to chart course ahead of the Lok Sabha elections: DMK leader MK Stalin visited Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Sunday. UK court set to decide if Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India: The businessman has contested his extradition on the grounds that the case against him is ‘politically motivated’. Rahul Gandhi urges Congress CMs to call on Centre to pass Women’s Reservation Bill: In a letter, he called on the party’s governments in Punjab, Puducherry, Mizoram and Karnataka to pass resolutions on the matter in their state assemblies. At VHP meeting in Delhi, Hindutva leaders push for construction of Ram temple: RSS executive head Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi told the audience at Ramlila Maidan that ‘those in power today’ should listen to people and fulfil the demand. Top Hizbul Mujahideen recruiter arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar, say police: Reyaz Ahmed is a close associate of Mohammad Amin alias “Jehangir”, the longest surviving militant in the area, the police added. Police officer who prioritised search for ‘cow killers’ transferred to Lucknow in the aftermath of Bulandshahr violence: Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raees Akhtar has been posted to the Provincial Armed Constabulary headquarters. China asks Canada to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou arrested on fraud charges: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng urgently summoned Canadian ambassador John McCallum to lodge a strong protest against Meng’s detention. Anti-caste activist Gowsalya remarries two years after her family killed her husband: In 2017, Gowsalya’s father and five people were sentenced to death by a trial court for the murder of Shankar, who was a Dalit. Mulayam Singh Yadav attends rally organised by brother Shivpal Yadav’s outfit: His presence on the dais once again fuelled speculation about a rift within the Samajwadi Party. ‘Hope constitutional morality dies with birth,’ Attorney general criticises Supreme Court: KK Venugopal said it was incorrect to assume that the citizens would be unable to choose between rights and wrongs by themselves.