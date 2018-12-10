The big news: Opposition to discuss anti-BJP alliance at key meeting today, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A court in London will rule on Vijay Mallya’s extradition case today, and Rahul Gandhi batted for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition leaders set to meet in Delhi to chart course ahead of the Lok Sabha elections: DMK leader MK Stalin visited Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Sunday.
- UK court set to decide if Vijay Mallya can be extradited to India: The businessman has contested his extradition on the grounds that the case against him is ‘politically motivated’.
- Rahul Gandhi urges Congress CMs to call on Centre to pass Women’s Reservation Bill: In a letter, he called on the party’s governments in Punjab, Puducherry, Mizoram and Karnataka to pass resolutions on the matter in their state assemblies.
- At VHP meeting in Delhi, Hindutva leaders push for construction of Ram temple: RSS executive head Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi told the audience at Ramlila Maidan that ‘those in power today’ should listen to people and fulfil the demand.
- Top Hizbul Mujahideen recruiter arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar, say police: Reyaz Ahmed is a close associate of Mohammad Amin alias “Jehangir”, the longest surviving militant in the area, the police added.
- Police officer who prioritised search for ‘cow killers’ transferred to Lucknow in the aftermath of Bulandshahr violence: Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raees Akhtar has been posted to the Provincial Armed Constabulary headquarters.
- China asks Canada to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou arrested on fraud charges: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng urgently summoned Canadian ambassador John McCallum to lodge a strong protest against Meng’s detention.
- Anti-caste activist Gowsalya remarries two years after her family killed her husband: In 2017, Gowsalya’s father and five people were sentenced to death by a trial court for the murder of Shankar, who was a Dalit.
- Mulayam Singh Yadav attends rally organised by brother Shivpal Yadav’s outfit: His presence on the dais once again fuelled speculation about a rift within the Samajwadi Party.
- ‘Hope constitutional morality dies with birth,’ Attorney general criticises Supreme Court: KK Venugopal said it was incorrect to assume that the citizens would be unable to choose between rights and wrongs by themselves.