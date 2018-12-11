9.26 am: The Mizo National Front is leading in 11 seats, and the Congress in eight. Official trends from the ECI, however, are available only for three seats – with the MNF ahead in two and the BJP in one.

9.07 am: The Mizo National Front is leading in one constituency, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

8.55 am: According to NDTV, the MNF is leading in three seats and the Congress in two.

8.31 am: Counting is taking place at 13 counting centres in the eight district headquarters.

8.30 am: Deputy Inspector General (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte had earlier said there would be a three-layer security cordon with eight companies of the Central Armed Police Force, the state armed police and unarmed police personnel during the counting, PTI reports.

8.05 am: Counting of votes has begun.

7.50 am: The Congress is battling 10 years of anti-incumbency and allegations of corruption and nepotism. In the 2013 election, the Congress had won 34 of the 40 seats. However, it has lost five of its legislators in recent months.

7.35 am: Counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am.