Mizoram Assembly elections: Counting of votes begins as Congress eyes third straight term
The incumbent, Congress’ Lal Thanhawla, and the Mizo National Front’s Zoramthanga are the main contenders for the chief minister’s post.
Counting of votes cast in the Assembly elections in Mizoram began at 8 am on Tuesday. Around 80% of 7.7 lakh voters had exercised their franchise to elect the 40-member House on November 28.
The Congress, under Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, has been in power in the state since 2008. The state is the only one in the North East that is ruled by the Congress after the Bharatiya Janata Party took control of all others, either on its own or through coalitions, in recent years.
The main Opposition party, the Mizo National Front, is led by Zoramthanga, who has been chief minister once in the past. The BJP has never won a seat in the Mizoram Assembly.
Live updates
9.26 am: The Mizo National Front is leading in 11 seats, and the Congress in eight. Official trends from the ECI, however, are available only for three seats – with the MNF ahead in two and the BJP in one.
9.07 am: The Mizo National Front is leading in one constituency, according to data from the Election Commission of India.
8.55 am: According to NDTV, the MNF is leading in three seats and the Congress in two.
8.31 am: Counting is taking place at 13 counting centres in the eight district headquarters.
8.30 am: Deputy Inspector General (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte had earlier said there would be a three-layer security cordon with eight companies of the Central Armed Police Force, the state armed police and unarmed police personnel during the counting, PTI reports.
8.05 am: Counting of votes has begun.
7.50 am: The Congress is battling 10 years of anti-incumbency and allegations of corruption and nepotism. In the 2013 election, the Congress had won 34 of the 40 seats. However, it has lost five of its legislators in recent months.
7.35 am: Counting of votes is set to begin at 8 am.