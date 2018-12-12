Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the party’s victories in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections was a victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “negative politics”, PTI reported.

The Congress swept aside the incumbent BJP government in Chhattisgarh, winning 68 seats against the BJP’s 15. In Rajasthan, the party won 99 seats, just two short of the majority mark.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party received support from the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, increasing its tally to 117, one above the majority mark.

Congress parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia said the party aimed to dethrone Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “What he has witnessed is the verdict of the people,” said the MP from Guna. “We will work for the people and our only motive was to remove Shivraj Singh.” Scindia, along with Kamal Nath, is a probable candidate for the chief minister’s post in the state.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the BJP’s arrogance led to its loss, News18 reported. “People will forgive you if you have not done work but people don’t forgive arrogance,” Azad, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, told reporters outside Parliament.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday credited party workers for the election victories and thanked the youth, small traders, farmers and shopkeepers for supporting the Congress.

“This is a victory of Congress workers who fought for our ideology in difficult circumstances,” the Congress president said. “I would like to thank everyone who has supported us – in the states where we have won and the ones where we have lost.”