Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday killed two suspected militants in an encounter that had started in Sopore the day before, ANI reported.

The gunfight broke out on Wednesday night in the Baratkalan-Gund Mohalla area. The operation was halted due to darkness and resumed on Thursday morning, Greater Kashmir quoted an unidentified official as saying.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of the Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force launched a search operation in the area, GNS news agency reported. “As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the hiding terrorists,” the police said in a statement.

The police retrieved the bodies from the site but are yet to establish their identities. Arms and ammunition were also recovered.

The police registered a case and have started an investigation. They have also urged residents of the area to stay away from the encounter site because of possible explosive materials there. Authorities have also halted mobile internet services in the area.