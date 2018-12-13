The big news: Suspense continues over new CMs in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC will announce its decision on a possible Rafale deal inquiry on Friday, and a protestor killed himself over the Sabarimala temple row.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress yet to announce MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh chief ministers: Congress President Rahul Gandhi held meetings with contenders for the posts in Delhi.
- Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking probe into the Rafale jet deal on Friday: The petitions have been filed by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and former BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie.
- Man dies after he sets himself on fire in front of BJP protest site in Kerala over Sabarimala row: He had reportedly chanted ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ and ‘Ayyappa Ayyappa’ before immolating himself.
- Centre owes debt-ridden Air India over Rs 1,000 crore for VVIP flights, says minister: The ministries of external affairs, defence and home affairs owe the airline the amount for ‘special extra section flights’, Jayant Sinha said in Parliament.
- Bulandshahr court issues non-bailable warrant against mob violence accused: Investigators told the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Bulandshahr that the accused were trying to influence the inquiry.
- Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for second consecutive day after protests: The Shiv Sena held protests demanding a law for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.
- RBI is part of the government and has to support the Centre’s economic vision: Nitin Gadkari: The Union minister denied that the BJP-led government had ‘destroyed’ the central bank as an institution in any way.
- More than 250 journalists arrested globally for third year in a row, says report: Around 70% of those arrested in 2018 face anti-state charges, said the Committee to Protect Journalists.
- Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court says dissolution of Parliament was illegal, unconstitutional: A seven-member bench unanimously gave the verdict, saying that the president’s decision was unconstitutional.
- Meghalaya High Court judge’s remark on ‘Hindu nation’ is unacceptable, says Asaduddin Owaisi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief alleged that the judge’s statement was an attempt to spread hatred.