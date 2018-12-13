A look at the headlines right now:

Congress yet to announce MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh chief ministers: Congress President Rahul Gandhi held meetings with contenders for the posts in Delhi. Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking probe into the Rafale jet deal on Friday: The petitions have been filed by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and former BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie. Man dies after he sets himself on fire in front of BJP protest site in Kerala over Sabarimala row: He had reportedly chanted ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ and ‘Ayyappa Ayyappa’ before immolating himself. Centre owes debt-ridden Air India over Rs 1,000 crore for VVIP flights, says minister: The ministries of external affairs, defence and home affairs owe the airline the amount for ‘special extra section flights’, Jayant Sinha said in Parliament. Bulandshahr court issues non-bailable warrant against mob violence accused: Investigators told the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Bulandshahr that the accused were trying to influence the inquiry. Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for second consecutive day after protests: The Shiv Sena held protests demanding a law for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. RBI is part of the government and has to support the Centre’s economic vision: Nitin Gadkari: The Union minister denied that the BJP-led government had ‘destroyed’ the central bank as an institution in any way. More than 250 journalists arrested globally for third year in a row, says report: Around 70% of those arrested in 2018 face anti-state charges, said the Committee to Protect Journalists. Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court says dissolution of Parliament was illegal, unconstitutional: A seven-member bench unanimously gave the verdict, saying that the president’s decision was unconstitutional. Meghalaya High Court judge’s remark on ‘Hindu nation’ is unacceptable, says Asaduddin Owaisi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief alleged that the judge’s statement was an attempt to spread hatred.