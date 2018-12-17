One person was killed after a major fire broke out at a government hospital in Marol in Mumbai’s Andheri East area at 4.03 pm on Monday evening, reports said. At least 47 people have been rescued, ANI reported.

The fire department said that seven people were rescued from the second floor and eight to 10 people were rescued from the staircase of the ESIC Kamgar Hospital. The fire department has sent 10 fire engines, six jumbo tankers, two quick rescue vehicles, three special appliances and one rescue van to the spot, the Hindustan Times reported.

More details are awaited.