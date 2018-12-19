The big news: Jammu & Kashmir to come under President’s rule from midnight, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress government in Rajasthan announced a waiver for farm loans, and the Lok Sabha passed the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016.
A look at the headlines right now:
- President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir to be imposed from midnight: The Union Cabinet on Monday decided to impose president’s rule after Governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending it.
- Rajasthan government announces farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh: Niti Aayog said loan waiver is not a solution to farm distress, it helps only a fraction of farmers.
- Lok Sabha passes surrogacy bill, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day over Rafale row: In the Lok sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar rejected the Congress’ demand for a parliamentary panel probe into the India-France deal.
- Karnataka Police arrest four people including seer for alleged role in temple food poisoning case: A woman, identified as Ambika, reportedly procured the pesticide from the agriculture department.
- ISRO launches communication satellite GSAT-7A in Andhra Pradesh: The satellite was launched at 4.10 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
- Amit Shah says grand alliance of Opposition parties is only an ‘illusion’: The BJP chief said that the party will win the Lok Sabha polls, and gain seats in West Bengal, northeastern states and Odisha.
- Delhi court reserves verdict on Christian Michel’s bail plea till Saturday in AgustaWestland case: The court also sent him to judicial custody till December 28.
- Five IIT Roorkee professors accused of sexually harassing three women: A research student has accused one of her former supervisors of sexual and mental harassment and using caste slurs.
- AIADMK revokes primary membership of Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Panneerselvam’s brother: The party’s statement dismissing O Raja was signed by Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
- Facebook denies report that it gave companies access to data without users’ permission: The company admitted that companies had access to people’s information, but denied it was done without the users’ consent.