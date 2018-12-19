A look at the headlines right now:

President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir to be imposed from midnight: The Union Cabinet on Monday decided to impose president’s rule after Governor Satya Pal Malik sent a report recommending it. Rajasthan government announces farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh: Niti Aayog said loan waiver is not a solution to farm distress, it helps only a fraction of farmers. Lok Sabha passes surrogacy bill, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day over Rafale row: In the Lok sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar rejected the Congress’ demand for a parliamentary panel probe into the India-France deal. Karnataka Police arrest four people including seer for alleged role in temple food poisoning case: A woman, identified as Ambika, reportedly procured the pesticide from the agriculture department. ISRO launches communication satellite GSAT-7A in Andhra Pradesh: The satellite was launched at 4.10 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Amit Shah says grand alliance of Opposition parties is only an ‘illusion’: The BJP chief said that the party will win the Lok Sabha polls, and gain seats in West Bengal, northeastern states and Odisha. Delhi court reserves verdict on Christian Michel’s bail plea till Saturday in AgustaWestland case: The court also sent him to judicial custody till December 28. Five IIT Roorkee professors accused of sexually harassing three women: A research student has accused one of her former supervisors of sexual and mental harassment and using caste slurs. AIADMK revokes primary membership of Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Panneerselvam’s brother: The party’s statement dismissing O Raja was signed by Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Facebook denies report that it gave companies access to data without users’ permission: The company admitted that companies had access to people’s information, but denied it was done without the users’ consent.