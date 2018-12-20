India on Thursday said that Pakistan should mind its own affairs that are in a “mess” instead of interfering in the matters of its neighbouring country, PTI reported. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar was responding to a question on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan comments condemning the deaths of seven civilians in Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“I think it will be better if they mind their own business and look at the internal affairs which are in a mess,” Kumar said during a media briefing on Thursday. Kumar said such statements demonstrated Pakistan’s “insincerity and duplicity”.

“We have been demanding that stop allowing your [Pakistan] territory to be used for terror groups and terrorists who are operating from your soil,” he said. “No action is being taken against them.”

On Sunday, Khan condemned the killing of civilians, saying only dialogue can resolve the conflict. Seven civilians were killed and several people injured in firing by security forces during clashes that followed a gunfight with suspected militants in Pulwama district on Saturday.

Extraditions

On the extradition of businessman Vijay Mallya, Kumar said the Indian mission in London was in “active touch” with British authorities. On December 10, a court in the United Kingdom had ordered the extradition of the businessman to India after finding a prima facie case of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering against him.

The decision will now go to the UK Home Office for the Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, who would pass an order based on the verdict. The UK government has the option of not heeding the court order. However, if the government accepts the court’s ruling, Mallya will still have the option of appealing in the England and Wales High Court. After the proceedings in the High Court, it is also open to Mallya to approach the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.

On absconding businessman Mehul Choksi, Kumar said the Central Bureau of Investigation’s request for extradition has been submitted to authorities of Antigua and Barbuda. “We are following up on it and requesting them [Antigua and Barbuda] to expedite their response,” said Kumar.