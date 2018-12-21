The big news: Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter judgement expected today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: US Defence Secretary James Mattis resigned, and a BJP legislator criticised the open letter by former bureaucrats on the Bulandshahr violence.
- Verdict in Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case likely to be delivered today: The CBI had told the court that hostile witnesses had obstructed the inquiry. Of the 210 witnesses examined, 92 were declared hostile.
- US Defence secretary James Mattis resigns day after Trump announces withdrawal of troops from Syria: President Donald Trump said Mattis will retire in February and a new secretary of defence would be announced shortly.
- ‘You see deaths of two people, not 21 cows’, says BJP MLA responding to open letter on Bulandshahr violence: Sanjay Sharma claimed the open letter signed by former bureaucrats was ‘politically motivated’.
- Pakistan should ‘mind its own business’, India tells PM Imran Khan: Khan had condemned the killing of seven civilians and said only dialogue can resolve the conflict.
- Editor of Bengali daily arrested in chit fund scam: Suman Chattopadhyay had allegedly received money illegally collected by the I-Core Group in his company and personal accounts.
- Tamil Nadu village passes resolution to disown anti-caste campaigner Gowsalya for ‘activism’: The resolution was passed by the villagers of Kumaralingam, from where her former husband hailed. Shankar was murdered in 2016 by Gowsalya’s family.
- Former BJP ally Upendra Kushwaha joins Congress-led ‘grand alliance’: Kushwaha had resigned from the Union Cabinet on December 10 and pulled out his party from the National Democratic Alliance.
- Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’, likely to deteriorate in some regions on Friday: The air quality in south-east and north-west parts of the national capital is likely to turn ‘severe’ on Friday.
- Bombay High Court dismisses petition seeking Manohar Parrikar’s medical examination: Quashing the plea as a ‘half-hearted attempt’ to breach his privacy, the court said ill health does not make one incapable of occupying a constitutional post.
- Sudha Murthy, Ruskin Bond, Snigdha Poonam among winners of this year’s Crossword Book Awards: Durjoy Dutta won the popular choice in the fiction category for his book The Boy Who Loved.