The big news: Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi ‘dictator’ over ‘snooping order’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Calcutta HC quashed an order allowing the BJP to hold rath yatras, and actor Naseeruddin Shah defended his comment on Bulanshahr violence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi calls Narendra Modi ‘insecure dictator’ over government order on monitoring of computers: Opposition leaders described the order as ‘worrisome’, ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘dangerous’.
- Calcutta High Court quashes single-bench order allowing BJP to hold public rallies in West Bengal: The TMC government had refused permission for the rallies citing intelligence reports that purportedly warned of possible communal violence.
- Naseeruddin Shah defends comment on importance given to cows: The actor’s statement that the death of a cow is being given more importance than a human in India had triggered a debate on social media.
- All 22 accused in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter acquitted due to lack of evidence: CBI Judge SJ Sharma said the witnesses and the evidence collected in the case were not enough to prove conspiracy and murder.
- Madras High Court restrains Vedanta from reopening Thoothukudi plant for a month: Protests had erupted after the National Green Tribunal last week set aside a Tamil Nadu government order to close the plant.
- Delhi High Court orders immediate release of 1995 ‘tandoor’ murder case convict Sushil Sharma: The court was hearing Sharma’s petition seeking release after having spent over 20 years in jail.
- Jharkhand court sentences eight convicts to life in Latehar lynching case: The court also ordered the convicts to pay Rs 25,000 each.
- UN asks Twitter CEO to explain action against users sharing Kashmir-related content: Special Rapporteur David Kaye said India has expanded the scope of its censorship ‘at the expense of individual rights to freedom of expression’.
- Publishers of Congress-linked National Herald newspaper told to vacate office building in two weeks: The Delhi High Court said if the newspaper failed to follow its order, action under Public Premise Act could be initiated.
- New Delhi records coldest day in four years on Thursday as temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius: The minimum temperature on Friday was 4.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.