The big news: GST Council slashes tax on 23 items, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Six militants were killed in an encounter in Pulwama, and the BJP announced it will move SC for permission to hold rallies in West Bengal.
- Television sets, movie tickets to get cheaper as government reduces GST: The Goods and Services Tax Council meeting on Saturday moved 16 items from the 18% tax bracket to 12% and 5% brackets.
- Six militants linked to Al Qaeda cell killed in Awantipora encounter, say police: One of the militants was reportedly the deputy chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, the Al Qaeda’s cell in the Valley.
- BJP to move Supreme Court against order denying permission for public rallies in West Bengal: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court had set aside an earlier judgement by a single bench that allowed the party to hold the ‘rath yatras’.
- Gujarat CM says Congress is celebrating election victory like a family that had a son after years: Vijay Rupani made the remark while addressing the national convention of the BJP’s women’s wing in Adalaj.
- Autopsies of Thoothukudi firing victims show they were shot in the head or chest, reports Reuters: Half of the victims were purportedly shot from behind.
- Kumaraswamy expands Cabinet, eight Congress ministers sworn in: Congress leaders Satish Jarkhiholi, Rahim Khan, Shivalli, MTB Nagaraj, Tukaram, MB Patil, Parmeshwar Nayak and RB Thimmapur are the new inductees.
- US government partially shuts down as Congress, White House fail to reach deal on border wall: This is the first time in 40 years that the United States government has closed three times in one year.
- Ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar moves SC against his conviction in 1984 anti-Sikh violence: The Delhi High Court had on Friday rejected his plea for more time to surrender.
- Kamal Haasan says his party will contest all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Lok Sabha polls: In November, he said the party will contest the bye-elections to 20 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.
- Alka Lamba says AAP asked her to resign over proposal to withdraw Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna: The legislator said she was asked to resign as she stood against the party’s decision to revoke the award.