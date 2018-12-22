A look at the headlines right now:

Television sets, movie tickets to get cheaper as government reduces GST: The Goods and Services Tax Council meeting on Saturday moved 16 items from the 18% tax bracket to 12% and 5% brackets.

Six militants linked to Al Qaeda cell killed in Awantipora encounter, say police: One of the militants was reportedly the deputy chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, the Al Qaeda’s cell in the Valley. BJP to move Supreme Court against order denying permission for public rallies in West Bengal: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court had set aside an earlier judgement by a single bench that allowed the party to hold the ‘rath yatras’.

Gujarat CM says Congress is celebrating election victory like a family that had a son after years: Vijay Rupani made the remark while addressing the national convention of the BJP’s women’s wing in Adalaj. Autopsies of Thoothukudi firing victims show they were shot in the head or chest, reports Reuters: Half of the victims were purportedly shot from behind.

Kumaraswamy expands Cabinet, eight Congress ministers sworn in: Congress leaders Satish Jarkhiholi, Rahim Khan, Shivalli, MTB Nagaraj, Tukaram, MB Patil, Parmeshwar Nayak and RB Thimmapur are the new inductees.

US government partially shuts down as Congress, White House fail to reach deal on border wall: This is the first time in 40 years that the United States government has closed three times in one year. Ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar moves SC against his conviction in 1984 anti-Sikh violence: The Delhi High Court had on Friday rejected his plea for more time to surrender.

Kamal Haasan says his party will contest all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Lok Sabha polls: In November, he said the party will contest the bye-elections to 20 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

Alka Lamba says AAP asked her to resign over proposal to withdraw Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna: The legislator said she was asked to resign as she stood against the party’s decision to revoke the award.