Indonesia’s disaster management officials on Monday warned of another tsunami after one struck without warning in areas around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait on December 22, BBC reported. The toll from the tsunami, which had hit the Sumatra and Java islands about 9.30 pm local time (8 pm Indian time) on Saturday, is now 281 and the number of injured is pegged at 1,061, disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Rescue efforts are on to find 56 people who were reported missing and the numbers are expected to rise, AP reported. The operation is being hindered by blocked roads.

Early reports indicated that the tsunami may have been caused by an abnormal tidal surge due to the new moon and an underwater landslide following the eruption of the volcano Anak Krakatoa, according to AFP. The Anak Krakatoa volcano, known as the “child” of the Krakatoa, had erupted in 1883, killing 36,000 people, and had sparked a tsunami that was felt around the world. The Anak Krakatoa is a small island in the Sunda Strait.

Nugroho said eruptions from the volcano make another tsunami likely. “Recommendations from [the] Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency are that people should not carry out activities on the beach and stay away from the coast for a while,” he said.

This is the second tsunami to hit the country in three months. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake had struck off the Sulawesi island in September and caused a tsunami, killing hundreds of people. A series of earthquakes in July and August had killed nearly 500 people on the holiday island of Lombok.