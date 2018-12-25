Four persons were killed and two others injured after their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Theog on Tuesday, PTI reported. The four, identified as Jagpreet, Deepak, Ajay and Lokesh, died on the spot, said an unidentified police officer.

The deceased were employees of a private company in Haryana’s Ballabgarh and had come to visit Shimla and its nearby tourist places, said the official. The injured, Rahul and Rohtas, are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Theog.

According to the police officer, the accident took place around 7.30 am on Tuesday when the car was heading towards Narkanda. The vehicle fell into a gorge over 200 m deep near Devi Morh on National Highway 5.

The police have started an investigation into the accident. A case has also been registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a separate incident, at least 23 people were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus fell into a gorge near Arki on Tuesday, ANI reported. The injured passengers were shifted to a hospital for treatment.