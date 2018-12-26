The Rajasthan government on Tuesday transferred 68 Indian Administrative Service officers, including 27 collectors, in a major reshuffle in the state bureaucracy since the Congress came to power in the state, Hindustan Times reported. Officers who were given postings during last week’s reshuffle have now been given additional charge.

Pawan Kumar Goyal, who holds the rank of additional chief secretary, has been given additional charge of Agriculture, besides Urban Development. Ajitabh Sharma, who was appointed secretary to the chief minister during the reshuffle last week, will also hold the charge of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation.

Principal Secretary of Power Department Sanjay Malhotra has been transferred to the Revenue Department, while Rajat Kumar Mishra will take care of the general administration, civil aviation departments and state motor garage.

Naresh Pal Gangwar will hold the charge of the power department and was appointed chairperson of the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited.

Jagroop Singh Yadav, who was promoted to IAS from Rajasthan Administrative Service in 2015, has been appointed the collector of Jaipur. This is the second time he has been transferred in the last seven days, reported The Times of India. T Ravikant will replace Vaibhav Galriya as Jaipur Development Commissioner.

In Chhattisgarh, the new Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel transferred 42 Indian Administrative Service officers on Sunday. The collectors of Bilaspur, Raigarh, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Jashpur and Mahasamund districts were transferred.