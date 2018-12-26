Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday took on the Bharatiya Janata Party, holding it responsible for the alleged mass deletion of voters’ names from Delhi’s electoral list, PTI reported.

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the Election Commission has struck off the names of around 30 lakh valid voters from the rolls between 2015 and 2018. On Wednesday, Kejriwal blamed the BJP, claiming that its only job is destruction. He said the BJP was afraid it would lose the Lok Sabha elections.

“Their job is to do destruction,” Kejriwal said at an event to felicitate players of the Asian Para Games, 2018. “Do you [the audience] know who does destruction? Demons do destruction. The character of the BJP is that of a demon.”

Kejriwal promised that he will get the deleted names of voters added to the electoral list, and asked the audience to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The chief minister felicitated Para Asian Games Bronze medalist Avnil Kumar, and handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to him. “I want to tell Avnil that this cheque is being given to him by the people of Delhi, not by Kejriwal,” he said. “And this cheque is being handed over with the hope that he will train even better, and make India proud again.”

Kejriwal said the state government has decided to give Rs 2 lakh to children below 14 years of age, who show talent in sports.