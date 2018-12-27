At least three people were killed after a major fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai’s Chembur suburb on Thursday, ANI reported. Five fire engines and four water tankers have been deployed at the site.

As many as four people were rushed to the hospital. While three were declared brought dead, one was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, the Hindustan Times reported.

The fire broke out around 7.50 pm on the 14th floor of the Sargam Society near Ganesh Garden. The blaze was initially categorised as Level 2 (medium), but was soon made a Level 3 (major) fire, The Times of India reported. The cause is yet to be ascertained.

On December 17, a fire broke out at the ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri locality, claiming ten lives.