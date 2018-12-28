Two Lok Sabha members on Friday asked the Centre about steps it was planning take to cure those afflicted with “selfitis”, an alleged disorder suffered by those addicted to clicking selfies and sharing them on social media.

Om Prakash Yadav, a parliamentarian from Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh MP Harish Dwivedi also sought to know the number of people affected with this problem so far in Bihar as well as the number of those who have approached therapists for help.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said the World Health Organization, under its International Classification of Diseases, has not recognised selfitis as a disorder so far. “The number of people reporting excessive use of selfie and those who have approached therapists to seek help for the same in the country is not maintained centrally,” she added.

India reportedly accounts for a high number of “selfie deaths”, typically caused when people do not pay attention to their surroundings while clicking their photographs. According to a study conducted by researchers associated with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, over 250 people worldwide have died between October 2011 and November 2017 while taking selfies, The Washington Post has reported. In 2015, India reported the highest number of “selfie deaths” in the world, recording 15 of 27 such incidents.

In May, a man in Odisha was mauled to death by an injured bear when he tried to take a selfie with the animal. Three college students were run over by a train near Bengaluru in October 2017 while they were clicking selfies on a railway track. In July 2017, four boys on Diu’s Nagoa beach drowned as they attempted to take a photograph with the sea as the backdrop.