A look at the headlines right now:

PNB scam-accused Nirav Modi located in UK, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said the government has sent two extradition requests, which are under consideration by the UK authorities. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad says he has been arrested: He was allegedly detained after announcing his organisation’s plans to go ahead with a rally in the city on Saturday despite not receiving police permission. Union Cabinet allocates Rs 10,000 crore to send three astronauts into space by 2022 under Gaganyaan mission: The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act to include the death penalty for those found guilty of aggravated assault on children and the setting up of a National Commission for Indian System of Medicine. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath assigns Cabinet portfolios: Bala Bachchan was assigned the home department, while finance went to Tarun Bhanot. CBI inquiry in Sohrabuddin Sheikh case was ‘preconceived and premeditated’, says trial court judge: Special CBI court judge SJ Sharma accused the agency of ‘creating evidence’ and ‘placin witnesses’ in the chargesheet. No ban on ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, reports are misleading, says Madhya Pradesh: Actor Anupam Kher said he will not “back off” after a row erupted over the movie. The BJP drew criticism after the party’s Twitter handle promoted a trailer of the film. Centre is ready for Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh: The Union home minister told the Lok Sabha that governor Satya Pal Malik had no option but to opt for President’s Rule in the state. Israeli author Amos Oz dies at 79: Much of his work, both fiction and non fiction, explored kibbutz life and picked apart his characters’ often complex relationship with modern politics. Apollo Hospitals wants a medical board to examine former CM Jayalalithaa’s treatment protocol: In an affidavit submitted on Friday, the hospital claimed that errors have crept into the doctors’ depositions to a panel conducting inquries. Police in Kannur recreate Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ cover to promote road safety: Kannur Collector Mir Mohammed Ali said the police in Kannavam collaborated with local artists to raise awareness in a remote part of the district.