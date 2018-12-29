The big news: Four militants killed in Pulwama, 11 civilians injured, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Temperatures dropped to season’s lowest of 2.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi, and the Centre said PNB scam-accused Nirav Modi was located in the UK.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Four suspected militants killed in Pulwama gunfight, 11 civilians injured in ensuing clashes: Reports claimed they belonged to the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit, but there has been no official confirmation yet.
- Temperature in Delhi dips to 2.6 degrees Celsius, Darjeeling gets snowfall after a decade: Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.2 degree Celsius, while temperatures dropped to minus 17.5 degree Celsius in Leh.
- PNB scam-accused Nirav Modi located in UK, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said the government has sent two extradition requests, which are under consideration by the UK authorities.
- Four chartered flight bills for Modi’s foreign trips not settled due to ‘paucity of funds’, says Centre: The bills amounted to Rs 35.94 crore, and included tours to Sweden, UK, Germany, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and China between April and June.
- Bulandshahr violence victim Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh became ‘hopeless’ and shot himself, claims BJP MLA: Devendra Singh Lodhi also claimed that the policeman was not specifically targeted in the violence.
- Bill in Lok Sabha seeks ban on serving non-vegetarian food at government meetings: Around 85 private members’ bills were introduced in the Lower House on Friday.
- Uttar Pradesh police claim rats drank about 1,000 litres of seized liquor in Bareilly: The liquor was seized from illegal manufacturing units.
- Donald Trump threatens to close Mexico border ‘entirely’ if funding for wall is not secured: The president said he considered closing the southern border with Mexico a ‘profit-making operation’.
- Barack Obama picks Indian author Amitava Kumar’s ‘Immigrant Montana’ among favourite books of 2018: The former US president also listed his favourite movies and songs of the year.
- India asks US health agency to ‘withdraw or modify’ Zika travel advisory: Officials told The Indian Express that the government took exception to the use of ‘endemic’ in the advisory issued on December 13.