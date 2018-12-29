A look at the headlines right now:

Four suspected militants killed in Pulwama gunfight, 11 civilians injured in ensuing clashes: Reports claimed they belonged to the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit, but there has been no official confirmation yet.

Temperature in Delhi dips to 2.6 degrees Celsius, Darjeeling gets snowfall after a decade: Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.2 degree Celsius, while temperatures dropped to minus 17.5 degree Celsius in Leh. PNB scam-accused Nirav Modi located in UK, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said the government has sent two extradition requests, which are under consideration by the UK authorities.

Four chartered flight bills for Modi’s foreign trips not settled due to ‘paucity of funds’, says Centre: The bills amounted to Rs 35.94 crore, and included tours to Sweden, UK, Germany, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and China between April and June.

Bulandshahr violence victim Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh became ‘hopeless’ and shot himself, claims BJP MLA: Devendra Singh Lodhi also claimed that the policeman was not specifically targeted in the violence. Bill in Lok Sabha seeks ban on serving non-vegetarian food at government meetings: Around 85 private members’ bills were introduced in the Lower House on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh police claim rats drank about 1,000 litres of seized liquor in Bareilly: The liquor was seized from illegal manufacturing units.

Donald Trump threatens to close Mexico border ‘entirely’ if funding for wall is not secured: The president said he considered closing the southern border with Mexico a ‘profit-making operation’.

Barack Obama picks Indian author Amitava Kumar’s ‘Immigrant Montana’ among favourite books of 2018: The former US president also listed his favourite movies and songs of the year. India asks US health agency to ‘withdraw or modify’ Zika travel advisory: Officials told The Indian Express that the government took exception to the use of ‘endemic’ in the advisory issued on December 13.