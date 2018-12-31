A Turkish television channel on Sunday aired a video of unidentified men carrying bags and suitcases that, it claimed, contained the body parts of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, reports said.

A-Haber Television claimed that the men carried the luggage into the home of Saudi Arabia’s consul general in Istanbul.

This came a day after Turkish journalists published a book, Diplomatic Atrocity: The dark secrets of the Khashoggi murder, which allegedly sheds light on the killing, Daily Sabah reported. The book claims to reveal the identities of two members of the Saudi hit squad that allegedly murdered Khashoggi. It reportedly reveals new audio recordings that give information about events preceding the murder and its aftermath.

Khashoggi, a vocal critic of the Saudi regime, went missing on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for paperwork to obtain divorce documents. Initially, Saudi Arabia claimed to have no knowledge of his disappearance. A few weeks later, the government admitted that agents working without its knowledge had killed Khashoggi.

On November 15, Saudi Arabia claimed to have indicted 11 suspects for the murder and said prosecutors have sought the death penalty for five of them.

The following day, the United States Central Intelligence Agency concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had ordered Khashoggi’s assassination. The United States Senate passed a resolution earlier this month holding Salman responsible, a move strongly condemned by the West Asian country.