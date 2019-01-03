The big news: Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi to debate on Rafale deal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A shutdown began in Kerala after two women entered the Sabarimala temple, and ADMK members were suspended from the Lok Sabha for disrupting it.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi challenges Narendra Modi to one-on-one debate on Rafale deal: The Congress president claimed that the prime minister had ‘changed the contract and made a new contract to help his friend Anil Ambani’.
- Strike begins in Kerala to protest against entry of two women to Sabarimala temple: The Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a two-day protest in the state, while the United Democratic Front is observing a ‘black day’.
- Lok Sabha speaker suspends 24 AIADMK members for obstructing House proceedings: The legislators were protesting in the Lower House against the construction of a dam over the Cauvery river.
- VHP asks Modi not to wait for SC judgement, introduce ordinance on Ram temple immediately: The Hindutva organisation said there is very little chance the Supreme Court will pass a verdict on the matter on Friday.
- Consensual sex between live-in partners is not rape if the man fails to marry woman, says SC: The top court rejected a first information report filed by a Maharashtra-based nurse against a doctor, who had been in a live-in relationship.
- Madras High Court asks Income Tax Department to share data of Jayalalithaa’s assets: A petition claimed that there was a discrepancy between the deceased’s actual and declared assets.
- Bangladeshi journalist arrested for allegedly publishing false information on national poll results: While Hedait Hossain Molla of Dhaka Tribune has been sent on three-day remand, Manab Zamin’s reporter Rashidul Islam is said to be on the run.
- Cabinet approves setting up of high-level committee to implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord: The clause mandates the Centre to enact measures to preserve and promote cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the state’s indigenous groups.
- Sachin Tendulkar’s childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar dies at 87: Apart from Tendulkar, former India players Ajit Agarkar, Chandrakant Pandit, Vinod Kambli and Pravin Amre also trained under him.
- At least six killed in Denmark train accident, efforts to rescue passengers hindered by storm: Banedanmark, which maintains and controls rail network traffic, said the train was heading towards Copenhagen.