A police officer who mimicked the sound of gunshots during an encounter last year was injured in a gunfight in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, The Times Of India reported. Sambhal Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar was injured in retaliatory firing in Alianekpur village.

A video of Kumar shouting “thain thain” to scare away criminals went viral last year. In an incident in Sambhal district recorded on camera, Kumar was seen replicating firing sounds after his gun jammed. The incident had reportedly taken place on October 12 and the video was posted on social media. The officer had later said that he wanted to create “mental pressure” on his quarry.

Kumar on Friday was injured by bullet pellets on his hand. A team of Uttar Pradesh police officers were chasing a criminal, identified as Saddam, and his accomplice Akram. Saddam is allegedly wanted in 15 cases of loot, theft and attempt to murder. The two men were on their way to Asmoli when a police party asked them to stop.

“When the cops saw the two men coming on a motorbike, they signalled to them to stop, but instead of slowing down their vehicle, the miscreants opened fire on the police party leaving one Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar injured,” said Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad.

Saddam was shot in his leg and arrested. Akram, however, managed to escape the scene.

According to reports, Prasad had praised Kumar’s “quick thinking” after the encounter last year and said that he would present the sub-inspector with a certificate of bravery.