Violence erupted in Kerala on Friday night following the state-wide protests against the entry of two women to the Sabarimala temple. Unidentified people hurled bombs at the houses of leaders of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kannur district’s Thalassery, PTI reported.

Legislator AM Shamseer’s house was attacked with a bomb around 10.15 pm on Friday, according to police. “This was the conspiracy of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to instigate violence in the state,” Shamseer told media. “They intend to create violence and destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the state.”

The attack took place when Shamseer was attending a peace meeting organised after protests on Thursday turned violent, leading to the arrest of over 1,300 people.

A few hours later, in a retaliatory attack, a bomb was hurled at former Bharatiya Janata Party state president and Rajya Sabha MP V Muralidharan’s ancestral home in Kannur. No one was injured in the incident.

Unidentified people also hurled bombs at the house of former Kannur district secretary of CPI(M) P Sasi in Thalassery, while a party worker, Vishak, was attacked at Iritty in Kannur district.

Kerala: Country-made bomb hurled at CPI(M) MLA AN Shamseer's residence in Kannur. Police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/ORn99r90yC — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2019

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been imposed in Pandalam, Adoor and Kodumon police station areas in Pathanamthitta district for seven days. In Adoor, bombs were hurled at two shops and the house of a CPI(M) leader. Seven people were injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly postponed his scheduled visit to the state on Sunday, Hindustan Times reported. “The PM’s visit to Pathanmathitta on January 6 was postponed due to some other engagements,” an unidentified BJP functionary said. “Though it has nothing to do with the current situation, we don’t want to aggravate the situation further.”