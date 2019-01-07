A look at the headlines right now:

Another mine collapse in Meghalaya leaves two dead even as 15 are still trapped in Ksan: The new accident was reported after a man said his miner nephew had been missing since Friday. Nirmala Sitharaman says Rahul Gandhi is misleading public after he claimed she lied in Parliament about Rafale deal: Gandhi had asked the defence minister to prove her claim made in Lok Sabha that the Centre had given HAL orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore or resign. Rajnath Singh to head BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto committee, Arun Jaitley its publicity wing: Party President Amit Shah has formed 17 committees in preparation for the elections. Author Nayantara Sahgal’s invitation to Marathi literary meet withdrawn after threats: In October 2015, Sahgal had returned her Sahitya Akademi award as a protest against increasing hate crimes and intolerance in the country. Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde denies claims he ordered a student’s arrest in Amravati: The student was allegedly arrested after he refused to stop recording a conversation between the minister and another youth at the college. Actor Prakash Raj to contest Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru Central constituency: He is likely to contest against the BJP’s PC Mohan, who has held the seat since 2009. Mixing sleeping pill with alcohol led to Rooney’s public intoxication arrest in US airport, says report: Rooney, who was returning to US from a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, was charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and swearing. At least 30 killed, 7 injured in mine collapse in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province: Officials said villagers were illegally mining for gold when a tunnel collapsed. Railways to revamp security measures, passengers may have to arrive 20 minutes ahead of departure: The steps are part of a security plan under the Integrated Security System approved in 2016 to strengthen surveillance mechanism at railway stations. ‘Game changer’ Aadhaar helped government save Rs 90,000 crore till March, says Arun Jaitley: The money saved through the scheme can fund three public welfare schemes the size of the government’s healthcare programme, he claimed.