The big news: Two killed as another mine collapses in Meghalaya, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the public on HAL contracts, and the BJP formed 17 panels ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
- Another mine collapse in Meghalaya leaves two dead even as 15 are still trapped in Ksan: The new accident was reported after a man said his miner nephew had been missing since Friday.
- Nirmala Sitharaman says Rahul Gandhi is misleading public after he claimed she lied in Parliament about Rafale deal: Gandhi had asked the defence minister to prove her claim made in Lok Sabha that the Centre had given HAL orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore or resign.
- Rajnath Singh to head BJP’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto committee, Arun Jaitley its publicity wing: Party President Amit Shah has formed 17 committees in preparation for the elections.
- Author Nayantara Sahgal’s invitation to Marathi literary meet withdrawn after threats: In October 2015, Sahgal had returned her Sahitya Akademi award as a protest against increasing hate crimes and intolerance in the country.
- Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde denies claims he ordered a student’s arrest in Amravati: The student was allegedly arrested after he refused to stop recording a conversation between the minister and another youth at the college.
- Actor Prakash Raj to contest Lok Sabha elections from Bengaluru Central constituency: He is likely to contest against the BJP’s PC Mohan, who has held the seat since 2009.
- Mixing sleeping pill with alcohol led to Rooney’s public intoxication arrest in US airport, says report: Rooney, who was returning to US from a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, was charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and swearing.
- At least 30 killed, 7 injured in mine collapse in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province: Officials said villagers were illegally mining for gold when a tunnel collapsed.
- Railways to revamp security measures, passengers may have to arrive 20 minutes ahead of departure: The steps are part of a security plan under the Integrated Security System approved in 2016 to strengthen surveillance mechanism at railway stations.
- ‘Game changer’ Aadhaar helped government save Rs 90,000 crore till March, says Arun Jaitley: The money saved through the scheme can fund three public welfare schemes the size of the government’s healthcare programme, he claimed.