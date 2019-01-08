The big news: Congress says BJP took quota decision with elections in mind, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed bilateral ties, and Supreme Court expected to rule on CBI Director Alok Verma’s plea.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre has woken up to woes of the poor 100 days before polls, says Congress on quota for upper castes: Cabinet approves 10% reservation for the economically weak among upper castes.
- PM Modi, Donald Trump discuss trade and Afghanistan cooperation over phone, says report: The White House said the two leaders agreed to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership and expand security in the Indo-Pacific region.
- Supreme Court verdict on CBI Director Alok Verma’s plea expected on Tuesday: On October 23, the Centre had relieved Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana of their duties after they traded charges of corruption in several cases.
- Two-day Bharat bandh begins, central trade unions protest Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies: The strike, which began on Tuesday midnight, is expected to affect traffic and banking operations in several parts of the country.
- Centre tells Supreme Court it is taking all appropriate steps to rescue trapped Meghalaya miners: The government said the Indian Navy has deployed remotely operated underwater vehicles at the site to trace the miners.
- Nayantara Sehgal says she will not attend literary event in Maharashtra even if she is invited again: Her refusal came despite the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office issuing a statement that it has nothing to do with deciding the invitations.
- Tamil Nadu minister Balakrishna Reddy, 15 others convicted in 1998 stone-pelting case: A special court sentenced him to three years in prison, but granted bail immediately and suspended his sentence.
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says dialogue, not interference, is the way forward in triple talaq bill: He also said his party, the Janata Dal (United), wants the Ram temple matter to be settled by the court.
- Lok Sabha passes bill to remove leprosy as ground for divorce: The Personal Laws (Amendment Bill), 2018, was passed via a voice vote.
- Congress leader Priya Dutt says she will not contest 2019 General Elections: The former MP said she wants to spend more time with her family.