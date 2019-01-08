A look at the headlines right now:

Centre has woken up to woes of the poor 100 days before polls, says Congress on quota for upper castes: Cabinet approves 10% reservation for the economically weak among upper castes. PM Modi, Donald Trump discuss trade and Afghanistan cooperation over phone, says report: The White House said the two leaders agreed to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership and expand security in the Indo-Pacific region. Supreme Court verdict on CBI Director Alok Verma’s plea expected on Tuesday: On October 23, the Centre had relieved Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana of their duties after they traded charges of corruption in several cases. Two-day Bharat bandh begins, central trade unions protest Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies: The strike, which began on Tuesday midnight, is expected to affect traffic and banking operations in several parts of the country. Centre tells Supreme Court it is taking all appropriate steps to rescue trapped Meghalaya miners: The government said the Indian Navy has deployed remotely operated underwater vehicles at the site to trace the miners. Nayantara Sehgal says she will not attend literary event in Maharashtra even if she is invited again: Her refusal came despite the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office issuing a statement that it has nothing to do with deciding the invitations. Tamil Nadu minister Balakrishna Reddy, 15 others convicted in 1998 stone-pelting case: A special court sentenced him to three years in prison, but granted bail immediately and suspended his sentence. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says dialogue, not interference, is the way forward in triple talaq bill: He also said his party, the Janata Dal (United), wants the Ram temple matter to be settled by the court. Lok Sabha passes bill to remove leprosy as ground for divorce: The Personal Laws (Amendment Bill), 2018, was passed via a voice vote. Congress leader Priya Dutt says she will not contest 2019 General Elections: The former MP said she wants to spend more time with her family.