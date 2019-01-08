The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed the Centre’s decision to divest Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma of his responsibilities. However, Verma will be unable to take major policy decisions until a high-power committee under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act rules on his case. The ruling is expected within a week.

On October 23, the Centre had relieved both Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana of their duties after they traded charges of corruption and interference in several cases. They had later moved the Supreme Court against the action.

The feud came to light on October 15 after the agency named Asthana in a First Information Report for allegedly accepting bribes from Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who was being investigated in the Moin Qureshi corruption case. Qureshi is an accused in multiple graft cases. Asthana, in turn, accused Verma of trying to falsely implicate him and levelled corruption charges against him.

