Trade unions’ Bharat Bandh enters second day, BEST bus strike continues in Mumbai
A 48-hour nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions entered its second day on Tuesday. The bandh has been called to protest against the “anti-people” policies of the Narendra Modi-led government.
The first day of the strike saw protestors stopping buses and trains, pelting stones and clashing with the police. In Rajasthan, at least 22 police personnel and 50 civilians were wounded in clashes.
The strike is supported by the All India Kisan Sabha, Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, Bhumi Adhikar Andolan, and several other organisations.
Live updates
9.30 am: Police detain Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sujan Chakraborty and other protestors in Kolkata, reports ANI.
9 am: The West Bengal government has directed bus drivers to wear helmets while driving, reports ANI. Several incidents of vandalism and violence were reported from across the state on the first day of the strike.
8.43 am: The All India Bank Employees Association and Bank Employees Federation of India has informed the Indian Banks’ Association of the two-day strike, News18 reports. In a BSE filing, Allahabad Bank says the demands of the protestors are at industry level, and the strike call has also been given at that level.
8.27 am: Central Railway is running extra train services between Thane and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vashi and Panvel, to help passengers stranded due to the bus strike.
8.15 am: The BEST employees’ indefinite strike in Mumbai, which began on Monday, continues on Tuesday, The Times of India reports. The Shiv Sena Union, which had backed the shutdown on its first day, has withdrawn support to the strike. However, only nine buses have so far operated in Mumbai on Tuesday.
8.12 am: By Monday evening, ATMs ran dry in several cities of the country, News18 reports. Bank unions have claimed that thousands of bank employees have joined the strike.