The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced their candidates for the January 28 bye-election in Haryana’s Jind Assembly constituency.

The Congress has fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in charge of the party’s communications wing while the BJP has fielded Krishna Midha, the son of former legislator Hari Chand Midha, The Times of India reported.

The bye-election was necessitated after Hari Chand Midha’s death in August. Hari Chand Midha and his son Krishna Midha were members of the Indian National Lok Dal before switching over to the BJP. The result will be declared on January 31.

The leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly and Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala said his party would announce a candidate on Thursday.

Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala, who was expelled from the Indian National Lok Dal in November, on Thursday announced that his younger brother Digvijay Chautala would contest the election, The Indian Express reported.

In December, Dushyant Chautala announced a new political outfit – the Jannayak Janata Party. Since the party is yet to registered by the Election Commission, Digvijay Chautala will contest as an independent candidate. “I believe JJP’s first candidate will win the Jind election as an Independent one,” Dushyant Chautala told The Indian Express.