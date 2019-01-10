The Delhi High Court will pronounce on Friday its judgement on pleas of Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director Rakesh Asthana and others who had sought the quashing of first information reports filed against them on bribery allegations, PTI reported.

The court on December 20 had reserved its order on the petitions filed by Asthana and CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government in October had sent Asthana and CBI Director Alok Verma on leave after they accused each other of corruption. After being reinstated by a Supreme Court order on January 8, Verma was removed from the post again on Thursday.

Asthana is accused of receiving kickbacks and extorting money from Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who was being investigated in the Moin Qureshi corruption case. Qureshi is an accused in multiple graft cases.

Asthana in November told the court that the FIR filed against him was a backlash to his complaints of criminal misconduct against Verma. The agency had opposed Asthana’s plea, saying that the inquiry against him was at a nascent stage.

According to the CBI’s FIR, Kumar had asked Sana to pay Rs 5 crore as bribe. Kumar was arrested by the agency on October 22.

Kumar on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the CBI not to allow Verma and other officers whose transfers had been revoked to deal with the complaint against him. The application, filed in the main petition, is likely to be heard on Friday.