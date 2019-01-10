The Supreme Court will hear on January 14 the petition filed by former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar challenging the life imprisonment given to him by the Delhi High Court in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, PTI reported.

Last month, the 73-year-old was found guilty of murder, promoting enmity between groups, and defiling public property. The Delhi High Court’s judgement had reversed a lower court’s 2013 verdict acquitting Kumar. Kumar was sent to jail after he surrendered before a trial court on December 31.

After his conviction, Kumar had resigned from the Congress party and had also moved an appeal in the top court. The appeal will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The violence against Sikhs in early November 1984 had followed the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The case in which Kumar was convicted relates to the murder of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment’s Raj Nagar Part-I area and arson at a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.