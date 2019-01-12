Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Saturday denied any links with the robbery attempt at former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu estate in April 2017.

Unidentified men had killed a security guard during the robbery attempt four months after Jayalalithaa’s death. Palaniswami was the chief minister at the time. Two months later, an accountant working at the estate was found dead at his house in Kothagiri.

Narada News Chief Executive Officer Mathew Samuel had on Thursday released a documentary in which an accused, Sayan, claimed that his co-accused, Kanakaraj, was in touch with Palaniswami. Sayan also claimed that Kanakaraj had asked him to hire people from outside Tamil Nadu to steal documents from the estate and hand them over to Palaniswami.

But on Saturday, Palaniswami claimed he did not receive any documents from the estate, Puthiyathalaimurai TV reported. The chief minister said stringent action will be taken against the news channel.

“We have filed a case in Chennai,” he told reporters at a press conference in Chennai, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. “The police will investigate who is behind this documentary and their intentions.”

Palaniswami said that the accused in the robbery case have appeared in court 22 times, but have never made the claims ascribed to them in the documentary. The Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had demanded that the chief minister resign.