A security officer was assigned to protect Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter after his office received an email from unidentified people who threatened to kidnap her, PTI reported on Saturday. The Delhi Police said its cyber cell had filed a case.

An unidentified police official said the office received the email on Wednesday evening. “We will kidnap your daughter,” the email reportedly said. “Do what you can to protect her.”

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik issued the order for the increase in security.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government, however, claimed that the police department has not communicated any updates in the case to them. “The Delhi government had forwarded the threat email to Delhi Police Commissioner three days ago,” a Delhi government spokesperson said. “No information has been given to us so far by the Delhi police.”

In November 2017, a man had attacked Kejriwal with chilli powder at the state secretariat. The Aam Aadmi Party had blamed the police and the Bharatiya Janata Party for the incident. Later that month, a caretaker of a mosque was arrested after he was caught carrying a live bullet to a public meeting at Kejriwal’s residence.