Hindutva organisations Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have put up posters in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district that carry a photograph of local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj – the main accused in the December 3 mob violence case in which two people, including a police inspector, were killed. Raj was arrested on January 3. He has denied the police’s allegations.

The posters were put up to wish the residents of Bulandshahr on the occassions of Makar Sankranti and Republic Day. Bajrang Dal Assistant Regional Convenor Praveen Bhati told News18 that there was nothing wrong with the posters. “There is nothing wrong in putting up such posters as Yogesh Raj is the local convenor, and just an accused,” he said. “He is not yet guilty.” Bhati also features in the posters.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Brano Bhushan also said the posters have Raj’s photograph because he is the local convener of the Bajrang Dal. “The posters were not put up by me, but the local workers of VHP and Bajrang Dal,” he added.

The mob violence in Bulandshahr had erupted after an alleged incident of cow slaughter in the district’s Mahaw village. Raj is also the complainant in the cow slaughter case. Raj had issued a video statement a few days after the mob violence, denying his role in the incident.

The police have so far arrested Prashant Natt and Kalua, two people accused of murdering Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. Natt is suspected to have snatched Singh’s revolver and shot him in the head.