The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday condemned an attack in Afghanistan’s Capital Kabul the previous day in which four people were killed and 90 were wounded. The ministry said an Indian citizen was among those killed in the attack, which was carried out by the Taliban.

“India strongly condemns the horrific terror attack in Kabul yesterday in which an Indian national and many others lost their lives,” the ministry said in a statement. “We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack and wish early recovery to the injured.”

New Delhi said the Indian embassy in Kabul was taking measures to repatriate the citizen’s body. “India calls for the perpetrators of this heinous attack and those who provide them shelter to be brought to justice expeditiously,” the ministry added.

There have been several attacks in Kabul over the past year. On December 25, at least 43 people were killed and 20 were wounded after gunmen attacked a government building in Kabul. The Taliban detonated a vehicle bomb outside the compound of a British security firm in the city on November 28, killing 10 people.