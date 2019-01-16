The Delhi Police arrested a 30-year old businessman for allegedly gangraping a 24-year-old woman after spiking her juice on Monday night, IANS reported on Wednesday. The police are on the lookout for two of his accomplices, who are absconding.

The police said the woman told them that the man, identified only as Amit, had fixed a meeting with her near Cross River Mall in East Delhi’s Shahdara. When she arrived, Amit and two of his friends were present. She drank the juice they offered and then fell unconscious, the police said. The three men reportedly took her to a car near the mall and sexually assaulted her.

A passerby who saw the woman crying near the car alerted the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Meghna Yadav said they were investigating the role of Amit’s friends in the crime.

“During the investigation, we found that Amit, a businessman, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, befriended the victim through a common friend some two months ago after he promised to get her home loan at a cheaper rate,” Yadav said.