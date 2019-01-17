The big news: Centre curtails tenure of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court struck down stringent rules governing dance bars in Maharashtra, and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to life in prison.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana’s tenure curtailed by Centre, three other officers also removed: The other officers are Joint Director Arun Sharma, Deputy Inspector General Manish Sinha, and Superintendent of Police Jayant Naiknavare.
- SC strikes down stringent rules governing dance bars in Maharashtra, says there should not be a total ban: Following the court’s judgement, the Nationalist Congress Party accused the state government of a ‘nexus’ with bar owners.
- Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to life for journalist’s murder: The Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who at present is serving a 20-year prison term in Rohtak for raping two followers in 2002, was sentenced along with three others.
- Coalition government in Karnataka will complete full term, says Congress leader: Earlier in the day, the Congress called for a meeting of itslegislature party on January 18 amid allegations of horse-trading.
- 9/11 survivor among 21 killed in attack on hotel in Kenya’s Nairobi: All five gunmen were shot dead during the 20-hour standoff that began on Tuesday evening.
- Centre is using Ram temple, cow protection to divert attention from pressing matters, claims Amartya Sen: The economist criticised the move to grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from neighbouring countries and not Muslims.
- CBI files FIRs against two shelter homes in Bihar’s Munger district accused of child abuse: The agency booked the director of Novelty Welfare Society, and the office-bearers of the Panaah shelter home on Wednesday.
- BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh has ‘anti-Dalit, casteist’ leaders on the edge, claims Mayawati: She accused these unidentified leaders of using sections of the media for cheap politics, and said her party would give them a ‘fitting reply’.
- Supreme Court asks Lokpal search committee to recommend names by end of February: The search panel, which was set up in September, has not met even once, the government reportedly told the court.
- Pakistan’s Supreme Court asks Imran Khan’s government to lift travel ban on Opposition leaders: Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah are named on the list, which bans them from travelling abroad.