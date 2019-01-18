The big news: Rakesh Asthana removed from CBI week after Alok Verma’s exit, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress MLAs in Karnataka will meet today, and the Election Commission sought police action against fake news about the poll schedule.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana’s tenure curtailed by Centre, three other officers also removed: The other officers are Joint Director Arun Sharma, Deputy Inspector General Manish Sinha, and Superintendent of Police Jayant Naiknavare.
- Coalition government in Karnataka will complete full term, says Congress leader: Earlier in the day, the Congress called for a meeting of its legislature party on January 18 amid allegations of horse-trading.
- Election Commission asks Delhi Police to investigate fake Lok Sabha poll schedule on social media: The Delhi chief electoral officer said the fake news item being circulated on social media platforms was causing confusion among the public.
- Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to life for journalist’s murder: The Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who at present is serving a 20-year prison term in Rohtak for raping two followers in 2002, was sentenced along with three others.
- Jayant Sinha denies media reports that he predicted an unstable government after Lok Sabha polls: He had been misquoted, the minister tweeted. ‘My most likely scenario is that the 2019 elections have already been won.’
- BJP leader shot dead in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh: Unidentified gunmen on a bike killed Mandsaur Municipal Corporation President Prahlad Bandhwar around 7 pm.
- Centre is using Ram temple, cow protection to divert attention from pressing matters, claims Amartya Sen: The economist criticised the move to grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from neighbouring countries and not Muslims.
- BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh has ‘anti-Dalit, casteist’ leaders on the edge, claims Mayawati: She accused these unidentified leaders of using sections of the media for cheap politics, and said her party would give them a ‘fitting reply’.
- Supreme Court asks Lokpal search committee to recommend names by end of February: The search panel, which was set up in September, has not met even once, the government reportedly told the court.
- SC strikes down stringent rules governing dance bars in Maharashtra, says there should not be a total ban: Following the court’s judgement, the Nationalist Congress Party accused the state government of a ‘nexus’ with bar owners.