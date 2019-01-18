The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Kerala government to provide round-the-clock security to the two women who were the first of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple and offer prayers earlier this month, ANI reported. The women had moved the top court on Thursday seeking police protection, claiming their life and liberty were in danger.

On January 2, civil servant Kanakadurga and law lecturer Bindu Ammini had visited the temple and offered prayers. The two women went into hiding after receiving threats following their entry into the temple. When Kanakadurga returned home earlier this week, her mother-in-law reportedly assaulted her. Kanakadurga was taken to hospital with a head injury after the incident.

The court, however, refused to get into other directions sought by the petitioners, The Indian Express reported.

Their plea in the Supreme Court had sought directions to all authorities to ensure security and safe passage to women of all age groups who wish to enter the temple. It also asked the Supreme Court to issue directions to authorities not to conduct “purification rituals” on account of any woman between the ages of 10 and 50 having entered the temple, PTI reported.

“Issue directions to declare that the rite of purification diminishes the dignity as human beings and violated their fundamental rights,” the plea said.