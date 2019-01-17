The two women in their early forties who had become the first to enter Kerala’s Sabarimala temple earlier this month have moved the Supreme Court to seek security and police protection, the Hindustan Times reported. The top court will hear their petition on Friday.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising, appearing on their behalf, told the Supreme Court that their life and liberty was in danger and one of them, Kanakadurga, was hospitalised already after she was allegedly beaten up by relatives. She sought round-the-clock police protection.

The Supreme Court in September had allowed women of menstruating age to enter the temple, striking down age-old traditions. However, massive protests prevented dozens of women from entering the shrine in the following months – until January 2, when civil servant Kanakadurga and law lecturer Bindu Ammini visited the temple and offered prayers.

The two women went into hiding after receiving threats following their entry into the temple. When Kanakadurga returned home earlier this week, her mother-in-law reportedly assaulted her. Kanakadurga was taken to hospital with a head injury after the incident.

Two more women, reportedly in their 30s, tried to enter the hill shrine on Wednesday morning, but had to head back after protests erupted near the temple.