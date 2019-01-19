The big news: Opposition vows to oust Modi government at Kolkata rally, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress and BJP asked CPI(M) to explain discrepancies in the list of women who entered Sabarimala, and the PDP expelled Altaf Bukhari.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi government is past its expiry date, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the Opposition rally in Kolkata: Addressing a rally in Silvassa, Modi claimed the Opposition has formed a grand alliance as some leaders are infuriated by his actions against corruption.
- ‘Explain discrepancies in list of women who entered Sabarimala temple,’ Congress, BJP ask Kerala government: Two women abandoned their second attempt to enter the hill shrine after the Kerala Police warned them of protests by devotees.
- Peoples Democratic Party expels Altaf Bukhari for ‘anti-party’ activities: In a statement, the Peoples Democratic Party said the legislator from Amira Kadal constituency had inspired and led dissent in the party.
- Delhi court questions police for filing chargesheet in JNU ‘sedition’ case without government approval: The police told the court they will get sanction from the state government within 10 days.
- Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa asks MLAs holed up in Gurugram hotel to return to Bengaluru: The saffron party will not destabilise the government ‘at any cost’, said Yeddyurappa.
- Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in CBI case in IRCTC scam: In another case filed by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering, the court extended Yadav’s interim bail till January 28.
- Protests against Centre’s Citizenship Bill continue in parts of Assam: Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang said the controversial draft law had divided the North East.
- ED attaches Zakir Naik’s properties worth Rs 16.50 crore in connection with money laundering case: The investigating agency said the assets are in the name of his family members in Mumbai and Pune.
- Kerala protesting nuns ask CM to intervene after convent issues them with transfer orders: The nun who had accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her said the development was an attempt to ‘harass and torture’ her.
- At least 21 people killed in pipeline explosion in Mexico’s Hidalgo: The blast in the town of Tlahuelilpan was caused by an illegal tap used to steal fuel from the Tuxpan-Tula pipeline, said state-run energy company Pemex.