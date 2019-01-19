A look at the headlines right now:

Modi government is past its expiry date, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the Opposition rally in Kolkata: Addressing a rally in Silvassa, Modi claimed the Opposition has formed a grand alliance as some leaders are infuriated by his actions against corruption. ‘Explain discrepancies in list of women who entered Sabarimala temple,’ Congress, BJP ask Kerala government: Two women abandoned their second attempt to enter the hill shrine after the Kerala Police warned them of protests by devotees. Peoples Democratic Party expels Altaf Bukhari for ‘anti-party’ activities: In a statement, the Peoples Democratic Party said the legislator from Amira Kadal constituency had inspired and led dissent in the party. Delhi court questions police for filing chargesheet in JNU ‘sedition’ case without government approval: The police told the court they will get sanction from the state government within 10 days. Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa asks MLAs holed up in Gurugram hotel to return to Bengaluru: The saffron party will not destabilise the government ‘at any cost’, said Yeddyurappa. Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in CBI case in IRCTC scam: In another case filed by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering, the court extended Yadav’s interim bail till January 28. Protests against Centre’s Citizenship Bill continue in parts of Assam: Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang said the controversial draft law had divided the North East. ED attaches Zakir Naik’s properties worth Rs 16.50 crore in connection with money laundering case: The investigating agency said the assets are in the name of his family members in Mumbai and Pune. Kerala protesting nuns ask CM to intervene after convent issues them with transfer orders: The nun who had accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her said the development was an attempt to ‘harass and torture’ her. At least 21 people killed in pipeline explosion in Mexico’s Hidalgo: The blast in the town of Tlahuelilpan was caused by an illegal tap used to steal fuel from the Tuxpan-Tula pipeline, said state-run energy company Pemex.