At least four photojournalists were injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district after intense clashes erupted around the site of a gun fight between the security forces and militants on Tuesday, Kashmir Reader reported.

At least two militants were reportedly killed in the encounter with Indian security forces in Shirmal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district. However, there is no official confirmation about the deaths of the militants. The gunfight is still under way, and the police suspect more militants may be trapped in the area.

After several youngsters pelted stones at security forces, they retaliated by firing tear gas and using pellet guns, according to Greater Kashmir.

Hindustan Times photojournalist Waseem Andrabi, Rising Kashmir’s Nisar ul Haq, Kashmir Essence reporter Junaid Gulzar and Mir Burhan of ANN were injured.

The gunfight began after a joint team of 44 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation in the area, Kashmir Reader reported.

On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said they had killed three militants in a gunfight in Budgam district. Suspected militants had carried out three grenade attacks on January 17 and 18, two in Srinagar and one in Shopian. Three police officers were wounded in the January 17 attack in Srinagar.