Kanakadurga, one of the two women of menstruating age who entered the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on January 2, has alleged that her husband and his family have refused to allow her into the house, reports said. She has filed a complaint with the District Violence Protection Officer, NDTV reported.

The development came days after her mother-in-law allegedly assaulted her after she returned home. She was taken to hospital with a head injury. The mother-in-law had also sustained injuries in the scuffle.

Kanakadurga, a civil servant, is currently lodged at a shelter home for women and has been assigned a female sub-inspector for protection.

The temple closed on January 20 after a 67-day annual pilgrimage season during which massive protests had erupted in the state against the entry of women into the temple. Over two dozen women devotees unsuccessfully attempted to enter the shrine during the season.

On January 2, Kanakadurga and law lecturer Bindu Ammini became the first women of menstruating age to enter Sabarimala and offer prayers. The temple was briefly closed for purification rituals after their entry. The two women went into hiding after receiving threats. They moved the Supreme Court to seek security after Kanakadurga was assaulted by her mother-in-law.

The temple will reopen on February 13 for the monthly pooja in the Malayalam month of Kumbham.